Another pre-season rugby league friendly cancelled as icy weather continues to cause trouble

WIDNES VIKINGS have confirmed that their pre-season clash with North Wales Crusaders, scheduled for this Friday at the DCBL Stadium, has been cancelled.

Following an inspection by a Grade 1 Official this morning, the decision has been made to cancel the fixture due to adverse weather conditions.

With the current level of ice on the playing surface and forecasted sub-zero temperatures for the next two nights, it has been deemed unfit for Friday’s game.

It is the latest pre-season fixture to have been cancelled following the axing of Warrington Wolves’ clash against Halifax Panthers