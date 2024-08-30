The five rugby league games you must watch in September

League Express editor MARTYN SADLER recommends the matches you should go out of your way to watch in September.

Thursday, 5th September

Telstra Premiership, Round 27

Brisbane Broncos v Melbourne Storm

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (10.50am, BST)

The clash between the Broncos and the Storm has traditionally been one of the fiercest rivalries in Australian sport since Melbourne first entered the NRL competition in 1998, ten years after the entry of Brisbane. The two clubs represent the two biggest Australian cities outside of Sydney and the remarkable thing is just how one-sided their rivalry has been in that time. So far, out of 56 clashes, Melbourne have won 41 times with Brisbane only winning 14 times. In fact of the 24 games that have taken place at the Broncos’ Suncorp Stadium, the Broncos have won only six of them, with the Storm winning 18 times. This will be the last game of the regular season for both clubs before the play-offs, and the Broncos could go into the game needing a victory to edge their way into the top eight, while the Storm are engaged in a battle with Penrith for the Minor Premiership. The clash is likely to be played in front of a full house at Suncorp Stadium and is likely to be the final rugby league match of the season played at that venue, with neither the Broncos nor the Dolphins likely to have a home game in the play-offs.

Friday, 6th September

Betfred Super League Round 25

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan (8.00pm)

At the time of writing Hull KR and Wigan are sitting together at the top of the Super League table, with both clubs engaged in a battle for the League Leaders’ Shield. If they are both still in contention by the first Friday in September, this game looks destined to be a mammoth clash, with the Robins in the running to win their first major Super League trophy with ambition to go on and win the big one at Old Trafford in October. The good news for Wigan, however, is that they will be able to welcome back their international halfback Harry Smith, following his three-game suspension for having used his elbow against a prostrate James Bentley in the league clash against Leeds at Headingley in August. And so we can all look forward to the halfback battle between Smith and Mikey Lewis, while the Robins will have to work out why they lost so heavily, 38-6, in the Challenge Cup semi-final in May at Doncaster, when the Warriors led 24-0 at half-time and never looked threatened by a Robins’ side that probably played it worst game of the season.

Sunday, 15th September

Betfred Women’s Super League

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Robin Park Arena, Wigan (12.00pm)

Wigan are determined to make their Women’s Super League team as successful as their men and this season they have already secured victory against York Valkyrie, one of the big three and, at the time of writing, they lie with the Valkyrie in joint third place in the table. And when the Rhinos come visiting on the third Sunday of the month they will have the chance to claim another win against one of the leading contenders and seek revenge for their 28-8 defeat against Leeds at Headingley on 9th August. That day the Rhinos pulled away after only ding 10-4 at the break, helped by two tries from Shona Hoyle in the last ten minutes. After that game, the teams had a break in the season. And, while Leeds coach Lois Forsell took maternity leave for the birth of her second child, Wigan will have had no such distractions and they will be preparing a hot reception for the Rhinos at the Robin Park Arena.

Friday, 20th September

Betfred Super League, Round 27

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington (8.00pm)

This will be the final round of the regular season for Super League clubs, and it will be the last time for what might be a considerable period to see London Broncos in the competition before their enforced removal into the Championship because of an inadequate number of IMG grading points. The Broncos, although having had their backs to the wall from the start of the season, have shown tremendous spirit. Although the number of their wins could be counted on the fingers of one hand, they have never looked likely to throw the towel in and some of the young players they have introduced to Super League this year, including players like Josh Rourke and Oliver Leyland, will almost certainly field offers from other Super League clubs for the 2025 season. Warrington, on the other hand, could still be in the running for the League Leaders’ Shield when they face the Broncos and by the end of the game they will know whether they have won it, as every match in the final round of fixtures will kick off at the same time, 8.00pm on the Friday night.

Sunday, 29th September

Betfred Championship, Round 27

York Knights v Featherstone Rovers

LNER Community Stadium (3.00pm)

The final day of this year’s Championship competition will take place on the last Sunday in September and the most compelling fixture is likely to be the one between two clubs who both hope to be vying for play-off places. York had a disappointing start to the season, but since the appointment of Mark Applegarth as their new coach in June their results have gradually improved to the point at which they are now sitting on the margins of the play-off places, but with no guarantee that they will finish in the top six. Featherstone have been more consistent than the Knights in maintaining a position in the top six but at the time of writing they are lying in sixth place and are in danger of dropping out of the play-off spots. And added spice is added to this game by the fact that Featherstone coach James Ford was formerly the York coach who led them to promotion from League One in 2018, staying with the club until he resigned his post at the end of the season to become an assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity.

