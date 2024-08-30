Leeds Rhinos forward offered to rival Super League clubs

LEEDS RHINOS Kieran Hudson has been offered to rival Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Hudson, who is still under contract for the 2025 Super League season, has yet to make his professional debut in the top flight following a move to Leeds for this year.

The Sunderland-born prop has previously played at Newcastle Thunder and Whitehaven before being given his chance in Super League with Castleford Tigers.

However, an Achilles injury ruled him out for the 2023 season for the Tigers and he left Castleford without an appearance under his belt.

An affinity with the Rhinos – his grandfather John Holmes still holds the record for most appearances for the club with 625 appearances – saw Hudson swap The Jungle for Headingley for 2024, but he has yet to poke his nose through into the Leeds first-team.

One club, however, Castleford will not be making a move for Hudson, League Express can reveal.

