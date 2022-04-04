The Garry Schofield Column: Has Rugby League now turned a corner with realignment?

So after months of talking, we finally have some action on the realignment of the governance of our game, and I have to say, it’s about time.

It won’t be long until the negotiation of new television deals, with the current Sky, Channel 4 and Premier Sports agreements only running until the end of next season.

And before that, there’s the World Cup in England this October and November, offering a great opportunity to generate money and attract new spectators.

Of course we’ve heard that before, and there’s been plenty of debate about whether there was any meaningful legacy from the 2013 tournament in England and Wales.

Whatever your opinion on that, it’s crucial the delayed 2021 tournament is a success, because Rugby League, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, really needs a shot in the arm.

The Super League breakaway will surely be looked back on as a big, and costly, mistake. Has it improved the competition in terms of standards, attendances and financial health?

Even allowing for the widespread knock-on effects of the pandemic, it’s hard to argue it has. It just showed the selfishness and greed of the Super League clubs.

If they thought they were taking a step forward, the harsh reality is that we’ve taken at least one step back, which we could ill afford to do.

That the movers and shakers behind the breakaway have accepted the need to realign with the Rugby Football League, who should take no blame for the recent faults and failings of Super League, surely shows that.

Now it’s about moving forward in unity, and I hope there’s a genuine desire among the people involved in running the top-flight teams to take the welfare of the whole game into account, and that’s it’s not just same old, same old.

The burning question is, who is going to be running the show and what will they do that’s different from what has gone before and will genuinely attract new income and fresh fans?

We read about “the formation of a new joint venture company to work closely with but separately from the governing body function of the Rugby Football League”.

That seems to mean handling broadcast deals and taking care of the commercial, marketing and financial side of the operation – in the grand words of the RFL, “maximising distributable profits and therefore returns to clubs and the wider sport”.

Will we go down a similar route to rugby union following the announcement of a private equity firm’s £365 million investment in the Six Nations Championship?

It all sounds good, but what would a private equity firm want in return for its investment?

And don’t forget Super League’s costly previous foray into that area, with clubs rejecting a proposed deal, then having to shell out a reported £750,000 to the facilitating merchant banker.

I’ll be watching with interest to see how this latest episode plays out.

Top entertainment from Wigan

WELL done Wigan and Hull for producing one of the most enjoyable Super League games I’ve seen in a while.

And well done Harry Smith, and not just for the well-taken field goal which finally settled a game that was nip and tuck all the way through.

He has had to be patient for opportunities this season, and I thought he played really well last Thursday, staking his claim for more appearances.

I like a lot of what Matt Peet is doing at the DW Stadium. His side is proving to be more adventurous and providing far more entertainment than those of his predecessors.

And you can see the influence of Lee Briers, Wigan’s canny close-season addition to the coaching staff and a great bloke for Harry to learn from.

Tommy Leuluai is a terrific player, but he’ll be 37 by the end of this season, and I don’t get why he’s almost always selected ahead of Harry, who is a top young talent who has proven he is capable at the top level but needs more time on the pitch to further develop his game.

As for Jai Field, what a gem Wigan have in the Aussie ace. After last season’s injury woe, he’s made a magnificent start to the season.

His defence is sound and he looks dangerous virtually every time he runs with the ball in his hands, because he has vision, awareness and creativity.

And now Matt also has Bevan French at his disposal, with the return providing the kind of selection problem coaches want.

While the loss of Liam Marshall through injury meant Bevan came off the bench to play on the wing, he is first and foremost a fullback like Jai, although the Wigan coach has said he has a plan to accommodate both him and Jai in the starting side. It will be interesting to see the way he goes.

I liked the way the two packs got ripped into each other, and I thought every player on the pitch merited eight out of ten – other than Jai, who gets a nine.

Crisis time for Leeds and Warrington

There might have been positives in defeat for Hull coach Brett Hodgson – but not for Leeds’ Jamie Jones-Buchanan or Warrington’s Daryl Powell.

I was at Headingley to see Leeds taken apart by St Helens, and for the home fans, the 26-0 loss was a tough old watch.

Saints didn’t have to get out of second gear to make it six wins out of seven in Super League, while condemning Leeds to a sixth defeat in seven.

Leeds have lost all five home games this year, and I’ve read it’s the worst start to a season since 1898. Let that sink in!

I don’t blame caretaker coach JJB, who has inherited a dismal situation, and I maintain that the players need to do more.

They also must realise they are in a relegation battle, and with the next three games at home to Huddersfield, away to Castleford and home to Toulouse – a particularly crucial clash – they really have to step up and show some mettle.

With a blank weekend due to being knocked out of the Challenge Cup, maybe there will be a new coach in place by the time the Giants arrive.

For Warrington, after their setback at Hull KR, it’s now five straight losses, four of them in Super League.

Daryl admitted after the Challenge Cup defeat by Wakefield that “I don’t think there’s many teams who fear playing against us”.

I think George Williams is struggling with the pressure of being a big-name marquee signing, and the dressing room is what I’d call ‘soft’.

The Warrington players need to roll their sleeves up and prove a point when they play Salford a week on Thursday.

My Challenge Cup tips

Before round eight of Super League, we have the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup to look forward to.

Castleford are finding some form, and I think Friday’s meeting with Hull KR will be the tightest of the ties. I’m going with the Robins by a single point.

We have another Catalans-St Helens clash on Saturday, and while the Dragons have home advantage, I fancy holders Saints by 14.

Huddersfield are going along nicely, as their win over Catalans showed, but I liked the performance of the Hull pack at Wigan, and I reckon my old side will win by eight at the John Smith’s on Saturday.

Wakefield showed plenty of character to see of Warrington in the last round, and will give Wigan a game on Sunday, but again I think the away side will prevail, by seven.

