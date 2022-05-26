The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals

I can’t wait to check out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, and I reckon we’ve got a good chance of seeing two cracking Cup finals.

Okay, it’s not Wembley, but it’s a top venue nonetheless, and hopefully we’ll have a good crowd in, with some Huddersfield Town football fans turning out to support the Giants as they wait for the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest the following day.

Wigan should bring a decent following, especially as they’ve not been in a Challenge Cup showpiece for five years and not won a competition they’ve historically had so much success in since 2013.

Featherstone and Leigh fans should be out in force for the 1895 Cup final, and I hope there are also plenty of neutrals present, because as an event, the Challenge Cup final is an institution and a cornerstone of the Rugby League calendar.

It’s 13 years since Huddersfield last featured, and claret and gold ribbons haven’t adorned the famous old trophy since 1953.

It’s a tough one to call, because there are plenty involved at the Giants, from coach Ian Watson to members of the playing squad, who have plenty of big-match experience.

And, of course, Huddersfield have been going well and were 32-22 winners in their recent Super League clash with Wigan at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But this is a different occasion, a different match and will likely involve different-looking line-ups.

Coaching trio Matty Peet, Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin have already made their mark on the Cherry and Whites, who are throwing the ball around to the extent that after 13 rounds, they are Super League’s top points-scorers with 332.

I’m going for a Wigan win by 16.

Before that we have the 1895 Cup Final, and how I’d love to be sitting between the two club owners Mark Campbell and Derek Beaumont, both of whom are giving their full backing to the charge for Super League, with some eye-catching recent signings.

This is surely a dress rehearsal for the Million Pound Game, with two heavyweight coaches in Brian McDermott and Adrian Lam trying to win a trophy and strike an early psychological blow.

Featherstone have been strong over a good few seasons now, while Leigh had a tough time of it in Super League last year but have bounced back very positively with a rebuilt squad that includes some decent players.

I have spoken to folk who saw Leigh win at Batley last Monday, and they said they were awesome.

Featherstone were comfortable winners when they clashed in the league in February, but that was early doors, and Leigh have found their feet since then.

I think it could be extremely tight, but I believe Leigh will edge it.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.