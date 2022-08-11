The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League Round 23

There’s a crunch clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday, with Warrington Wolves badly needing to beat Toulouse Olympique to ensure they don’t get dragged into the relegation scrap.

That defeat at Wigan Warriors did nothing to ease Wire supporters’ concerns or frustration, and as I said last week, Daryl Powell will be desperate to pick up some more points between now and the end of the season, and then continue his work on reshaping the squad.

Toulouse are desperate, and gave it a good go at Hull KR before running out of steam, but I think Warrington will win by ten.

I also reckon Catalans Dragons could come unstuck at Castleford Tigers on Friday and lose by twelve, while Hull KR caretaker coach Danny McGuire pits his wits against his old club Leeds Rhinos, who I’m tipping to win by 14.

There’s a return to Salford Red Devils for Ian Watson with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, but I believe he’ll be denied at third win out of three against and the hosts will take the two points by ten.

St Helens and Wigan have been guilty of turning the tap on and off in recent weeks, but both should have too much for their respective hosts Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity on Sunday. I’m saying Saints by ten and Wigan by twelve.

