NRL-winning coach Paul Green dies aged 49

NRL Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has died at the age of 49.

Green coached North Queensland Cowboys from 2014 to 2020, winning the club’s first ever title in his second season and then the World Club Challenge in 2016.

He then went on to coach Queensland in last year’s State of Origin.

In his playing career, Green made 162 appearances for Cronulla Sharks, the Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos, and played seven Origin matches.

A statement from his family said: “Today we are devastated. We have lost a devoted husband, loving father and wonderful brother and son.

“We cannot find the words that would come close to expressing our feelings, however we would like to extend our thanks to those who have reached out to us with their love and support.

“Paul was loved by so many and we know that this news will generate immense interest, however at this time we ask for privacy.

“Our family is still trying to understand this tragedy and we request space and time as we come to terms with this loss.”

North Queensland chairman Lewis Ramsay paid tribute and said: “We will forever remember Paul as one of the greatest contributors in Cowboys history.”

Green is reported to have died at home on Thursday morning. The cause of death is not yet known but is not being treated as suspicious.

