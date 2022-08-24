The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League Round 25

I’d be delighted to see Salford Red Devils stay in the play-off places, and it’s Hull FC up next on Thursday for them.

I think Paul Rowley’s men will win by 24, and there are clearly problems at the Black and Whites. I think this is the worst Hull side I’ve seen since Super League started.

Last week Wakefield Trinity beat them for their third win out of four, with Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors also beaten, and I can see them making staying up mathematically certain by beating Hull KR by 14 on Thursday.

Thursday’s other games pit Warrington Wolves against Castleford and Toulouse Olympique against Catalans Dragons.

While Warrington went down 24-18 at Leeds Rhinos, I thought they played well, and George Williams, who I’ve been critical of quite recently, particularly caught my eye, so well done to him.

I think they’ll beat Castleford by eight, while Toulouse, with home advantage, will defeat faltering Catalans by ten.

Leeds took their foot off the gas in the second half against Warrington, and almost paid the price.

Wednesday’s home meeting with Huddersfield Giants has plenty of appeal (Leeds by ten), while on Friday, I think Wigan will follow-up their big win over Toulouse by seeing off St Helens by eight.

