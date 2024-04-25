The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League Round Nine

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have hit a bit of form of late, and five straight wins in all competitions will have provided a big boost for Thursday’s visit to St Helens.

It’s an interesting game and a tough test for Paul Wellens, but I reckon his side will come out on top by 16 points.

Can London Broncos break their duck by winning at Castleford Tigers on Friday?

It’s one Mike Eccles will have been targeting as winnable, but especially on their own patch, I reckons Castleford will have a bit too much for their visitors and win by 18.

I thought Wigan Warriors took their foot off the pedal against Castleford (they were a bit disrespectful in my eyes), but Matty Peet will have them primed for the trip to Hull KR, and I’m going the Cherry and Whites by 14.

I fancy Catalans Dragons by eight at Leigh Leopards in Friday’s other game, and Warrington Wolves by ten at Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

And as stated in my piece on the current crises at the two clubs, I think Leeds Rhinos will beat Hull FC by 18 points.

