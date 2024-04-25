Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after eight rounds of Super League 2024

SALFORD RED DEVILS halfback Marc Sneyd continues to lead the way in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table.

Sneyd did not score any points in round eight of Super League as his Salford side laboured to a victory at Salford Red Devils.

His lead has been cut marginally to four points after Théo Fages scored a single point for his display in Catalans Dragons’ convincing win over Hull KR.

The Robins’ Tyrone May is third in the standings, with Huddersfield Giants pair Leroy Cudjoe and Adam Swift, plus Salford’s Nene Macdonald, among those a point further back after scoring last week.

Here is the breakdown of all the players who earned Albert Goldthorpe Medal points in Super League Round Eight.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 7 points)

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13

2 Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 9 (1)

3 Tyrone May (Hull KR) 8

4 = Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 7 (1)

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 7 (2)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 7 (2)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 7

8 = Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 6

Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 6

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 6

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 6

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 6

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,427 (April 22, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.