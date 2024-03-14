The Garry Schofield Column: Wakefield Trinity should aim for unbeaten Championship season

WHO can stop Wakefield?

That’s the big question as we approach the start of the Championship, a competition I really enjoy watching, with Bradford first up at Belle Vue, or to be more precise, the DIY Kitchens Stadium, on Friday.

I guess Toulouse, as the only other full-time team, will have the best chance.

There are other talented sides around, including Featherstone who edged a Challenge Cup mudbath last weekend.

But ggiven the ambition of owner Matt Ellis, the experience and ability of the coach he has brought in, Daryl Powell, and the quality of signings he has funded, the title, won via the Grand Final of course, is Wakefield’s to lose.

Trinity’s goal has to be to join only a handful of clubs in winning every league match in a season, and it’s doable, but Daryl’s boys will have a big target on their backs, with everyone wanting to get one over on them.

Given the level of investment, the owner will be wanting the team to make a big statement ahead of what seems likely to be a return to Super League in 2025.

Season-ticket sales have been high, and this is a really great chance for one of the game’s grand old clubs to move towards a bright future.

