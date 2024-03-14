League One 2024: Keighley Cougars season preview, squad and prediction

HAVING stormed League One in 2022, ending an unbeaten year as Champions, 2023 soon became a year to forget at Cougar Park.

Players and coaches left throughout the year, financial cuts were made, and what many hoped would be a season of consolidation in the second flight became a relegation battle. A battle that was eventually lost on points difference alone with a defeat to London Broncos on the final day.

Only nine members of last year’s squad have been retained, but that includes former Super League duo Mark Ioane and Junior Sa’u.

Half-back Jack Miller, who was so instrumental in their last League One campaign, is back in the fold after a year away and has more than enough ability to lead the team around the field and his previous knowledge of the club could prove crucial for a new look spine that also includes Ben Dean, Aaron Brown and Brandon Pickersgill.

Watch out for… AFTER a disrupted few years due to injuries and club moves, former Bradford Academy product Brandon Pickersgill is hoping a three-year deal at Cougar Park will kick start his career once again. And if he can enjoy a settled season, the Cougars should see the very best that the fullback has to offer.

2024 squad: 1 Brandon Pickersgill, 2 Charlie Graham, 3 Adam Ryder, 4 Junior Sa’u, 5 Billy Walkley, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Lewis Hatton, 9 Kyle Kesik, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ellis Robson, 12 Lachlan Lanskey, 13 Dan Parker, 14 Alex Bishop, 15 Aaron Brown, 16 Josh Lynam, 17 Oscar Thomas, 18 Jordan Schofield, 19 Ben Stead, 20 Will Maher, 21 Ben Dean, 22 Codey Downey, 23 Matt Bailey, 25 David Foggin-Johnston, 26 Liam Copland, 27 Max Lambourne.

Rugby League World predicts: 2nd

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone