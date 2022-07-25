The Garry Schofield Column: What has gone so wrong at Hull FC?

SPINELESS, spineless, spineless.

What the hell is going on at Hull FC?

It’s not just Friday’s 46-18 home defeat to Castleford that has the alarm bells ringing, but other recent performances as well.

Okay, Brett Hodgson’s side claimed a 34-28 win over their arch-rivals Hull KR in the final match at Magic Weekend.

But the other six of their last seven games have all ended in a loss, and in their last three defeats, by Leeds, Wigan and then Castleford, 168 points have been conceded.

You can bring up injuries and lack of confidence, but it’s far from good enough, and it suggests to me that the players aren’t playing for the coach.

I don’t blame Brett Hodgson, I don’t blame Chairman Adam Pearson or chief executive James Clark, and I feel for the fans, who are among the most passionate and loyal out there.

But I do blame the players, because having led 18-14 at the break, that second-half display lacked purpose, desire, discipline, enthusiasm and pride in the jersey.

Brett Hodgson was honest and called it embarrassing – and he was spot on.

The players need to take a good look at themselves, both individually and as a team, and if they do have a problem with playing for the coach, they need to grow some crystals, go to the powers that be and discuss the situation.

It’s happened at various clubs in the past, and the situation at Hull must be addressed, because for the second season running, there’s been a worrying slump in results.

It cost the club a shot at the play-offs last year and the way things are going it’s going to cost them again this time around.

That middle section of the table is becoming more congested than the port of Dover, and while Hull are floundering now, Castleford, Salford, Hull KR and Leeds are all looking more shipshape.

It would have been interesting to see inside the mind of Lee Radford, after Castleford picked up their second successive victory and fifth in six matches, and credit to them for their recent form.

It was, of course, his first return to Hull, with whom he has so much history as both player and coach, since his very public sacking in the wake of that home defeat by Warrington in March 2020.

That will have really hurt Lee, and I had to smile when he explained how his players had been calling the game his Grand Final. But there was no sign of smugness in his reaction to a victory that bolstered Castleford’s bid to make the play-offs for the first time in three seasons.

There are still another seven rounds of games to go, but they are heading in the right direction, and I’m delighted for everyone at Wheldon Road, because the pressure was on the board to make the right appointment after Daryl Powell’s decision to move to Warrington after such a long spell in charge, and Radders’ didn’t get off to the greatest of starts.

There was just one win in the first six Super League outings, also against Hull, and Lee himself admitted he was under pressure.

But he and his old Hull sparring partner Andy Last, clearly a pair who know each other well, are putting their stamp on things. Ten of the last 14 matches have been won, the players look like they’re enjoying themselves, and the rugby has been attractive to watch.

Leeds shine, but halfbacks are a conundrum

CONFUSED, confused, confused.

I’m not the only person who is wondering where the Leeds who battered Wigan 42-12 at Headingley on Thursday have been all season.

As usual, I’ve been chatting to a good number of supporters, and most of them are of the same mindset as me.

After that disappointing defeat by Toulouse in France, few saw that Wigan scoreline coming, and while no one is getting carried away, things are certainly looking better than they were a couple of months back.

That’s three wins in four games following the victories over Hull and Castleford, and the attitude shown by the side was good.

Maybe Wigan took their eye off the ball a bit, because it’s rare to see their execution and defence so below par, but that’s nothing to do with Leeds.

There are still issues for Rohan Smith to sort out, and one of the biggest is the Blake Austin/Aidan Sezer scenario.

I know neither of them featured against Wigan – and while Cameron Smith did a decent job in the halves, he’s at his best at loose-forward – but both are good players.

However, they don’t sit well together, and Leeds have looked a better-balanced team when those two haven’t been alongside each other.

Will Rohan persevere with the partnership?

He will also be seeking consistency going forward, and while they still have a bit of ground to make up, it’s all about peaking at the right time, and Leeds will have the play-offs firmly in their sights.

As for Wigan, it’s now two defeats in three, and perhaps Matty Peet’s men are finally having a past-challenge Cup final blip.

But with 14 wins from 20 Super League matches, they have credit in the bank, and I think they’ll get back on course without too much trouble.

I still fancy them to face St Helens in the Grand Final.

It’s Hull KR up next – at the DW Stadium on Thursday – and while Rovers grabbed a great 30-22 win at Warrington last time out, another feather in the interim coaching cap of Danny McGuire, I reckon Wigan will take the points by a margin of ten.

In Friday’s two games, I’m tipping Toulouse to see off visitors Hull by 20, and so add to the worry for Wakefield, who I reckon will go down by 28 at Castleford, who have such a record of dominance in this derby.

Huddersfield, like their fellow Challenge Cup finalists Wigan, are having a rough patch, with three defeats in four, but they gave it a good go against Catalans in France, and I believe they will beat Warrington by twelve on Saturday.

It’s another home game for the Dragons, this time against Leeds, who I predict will do better than the Giants and claim a win by seven.

Another of the play-off chasers Salford, fresh from their triumph in Toulouse, will seek a third straight victory, and fifth in six, at home to St Helens, but the reigning champions should have a bit too much, and take it by eight.

