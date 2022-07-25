Hull FC’s Ligi Sao facing long ban as seven Super League players charged by match review panel

Hull FC forward Ligi Sao has been referred to a tribunal following his dismissal in last week’s defeat to Castleford Tigers.

The RFL match review panel have charged Sao with Grade D strikes, and is set to receive a suspension of between three and five matches.

His Hull teammate, Connor Wynne, is among six other players given bans following the latest round of Super League games.

Wynne has received a one-match ban for disputing a decision, a Grade A charge, and will miss Friday’s trip to Toulouse Olympique.

The other suspensions dished out are also all for one match, including Castleford’s Jake Mamo for Grade B disputes decision in the same game.

Mamo will miss this Friday’s derby with Wakefield Trinity, as will Kelepi Tanginoa after the Trinity forward was banned for Grade A dangerous contact in their golden-point defeat to St Helens.

Huddersfield Giants’ Leroy Cudjoe will miss Saturday’s clash with Warrington Wolves after being charged with Grade B dangerous contact following their loss at Catalans Dragons.

Korbin Sims was also charged with Grade B dangerous contract, from Hull KR’s victory at Warrington Wolves, and will miss Thursday night’s game at Wigan Warriors.

And like Wynne, Daniel Alvaro will also miss the Toulouse-Hull FC clash after receiving a Grade B dangerous contact charge following Olympique’s defeat to Salford Red Devils.