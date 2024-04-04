The Garry Schofield Column: What is happening with England fixtures?

WHAT is happening with the supposed visit of Samoa this year?

The clock is ticking, but all seems to have gone quiet when it comes to the question of will they, won’t they come here.

And if they won’t, how will the governing body provide some meaningful fixtures for England as the 2026 World Cup gets closer?

The fact that we still don’t know who will host that tournament says so much about that state of the international game.

There’s been so much talk about how important it is for so many reasons, and of course, we had the supposed ongoing international calendar published, but how many of the events on it will go ahead as envisaged?

There’s due to be a France versus England Test in late June, not that it will do anything to really help national-team coach Shaun Wane other than provide the opportunity for a glorified get-together, but that still hasn’t been inked in.

Marketing that match, or matches, given there is also due to be a women’s international, should already be underway in order to maximise the commercial opportunities available.

And of course England are supposed to be heading to Australia next year, so reviving the Ashes, but are we anywhere close to sealing that deal?

We need to be far bolder and to really think long-term.

