Warrington Wolves granted special dispensation to name 21-man squad for Leeds Rhinos clash

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been granted special dispensation from the Rugby Football League (RFL) to bring back loanee Max Wood from the Bradford Bulls in order to help name the 21-man squad for this Friday’s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

Wood, who only joined the Bulls last week on a two-week loan deal, has been recalled by Sam Burgess following an injury crisis within the forward pack at Warrington.

Paul Vaughan is suspended for the Cheshire club whilst Joe Philbin and Zane Musgrove will sit out tomorrow’s clash due to concussion protocols after failing their HIAs in the loss to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

As such, Warrington, as confirmed to League Express by the RFL, have been given the dispensation to bring back Wood within the two-week loan period.

Of course, that two-week loan period is there to protect clubs from having a loanee recalled within a short space of time, but Wood could find himself in Burgess’ side tomorrow night.

