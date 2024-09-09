The Garry Schofield Column: Why Luke Robinson is the right man for Huddersfield Giants

I THINK Huddersfield Giants have made the right move by appointing Luke Robinson as coach on a three-year contract, and congratulations to him.

He’s not had the best of runs as caretaker, but as the club said in last week’s League Express, the results don’t necessarily reflect the work he has done since stepping up from being assistant to Ian Watson.

He clearly inherited a difficult situation, and hopefully the players will get on board with the way he does things and will want to play for him.

I called for Luke to get the job back in July, and as I said then, he is a strong character, is clearly ambitious, has the club in his DNA and has certainly served his apprenticeship, working under a succession of coaches with the chance of taking on board the good bits of each – and the not so good.

Now he can really start planning for next year after the mess of this one – and having the opportunity to put his own stamp on the squad and have a pre-season to work with the players is important.

I speak from experience in saying he will have the full backing of owner Ken Davy, and while no club has a right to success, I’d really like to see Ken’s commitment to Huddersfield rewarded with claret and gold ribbons on a trophy.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast