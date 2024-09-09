Steve McNamara’s strong response to yet another Catalans Dragons defeat

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Steve McNamara cut a frustrated figure after his side’s latest defeat, 27-12 at Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

“Both teams had to win that game; Salford have done it, we haven’t,” he said after a fourth consecutive defeat which saw them slide to eighth in the Super League table.

“It’s a huge disappointment for us to perform like that with that result. It was just too easy for the opposition and that’s what’s really disappointing for me.

“We could have done a whole lot more with the ball but we just simply weren’t good enough today.

“We’re not in good enough form right now and we got what we deserved in the end.”

In contrast, Salford coach Paul Rowley could declare “we are the masters of our own destiny,” after his side moved up the fourth with two rounds remaining.

“Other than the first five minutes, we dominated the game,” said Rowley.

“Catalans had the ball for the entirety and then took two and I thought our staunch defence in that five-minute period gave us a lot of confidence.

“We took that challenge on and we did a good job at getting it done and being comfortable, so it’s a big day for the team.”

