The “high profile Super League props” former St Helens boss Kristian Woolf could target for NRL move

NRL club, Dolphins, who are led by former St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf, are reportedly “looking at several high profile Super League props”.

That’s according to Australian-based, The League Scene, which has claimed that, due to the retirement of Jesse Bromwich and the ageing of Kenny Bromwich and Mark Nicholls, the Dolphins are looking to the northern hemisphere.

And with Woolf’s connection to Super League, the NRL’s newest franchise are scouting the competition over here.

But, who could the former Saints boss target?

Matty Lees – St Helens

This one seems the likeliest of choices given Matty Lees and Woolf’s relationship from his time at St Helens. However, although Lees is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season, there is an option there for a further year at the Totally Wicked Stadium. The pair won three Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge together, meaning a move Down Under would likely be an easy tradition for the England international.

Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Rugby League Live linked Paul Vaughan with a move to Parramatta Eels earlier in the year, and, with the former Italy and Australia international also out of contract at the end of 2025, a move back to the NRL wouldn’t be the biggest surprise given his form. The Warrington man has impressed greatly since he joined the Cheshire club back in 2023, with Vaughan registering over 50 appearances so far. Despite being 33, Vaughan is still very much at the top of his game.

Zane Musgrove – Warrington Wolves

Another Warrington man out of contract at the end of 2025, Zane Musgrove has had a decent impact on the Wolves since joining ahead of the 2024 season. The former St George Illawarra Dragons forward played a big role in Warrington’s charge towards the Challenge Cup Final last season as well as a top-four Super League finish. And, being just 28, Musgrove certainly has plenty of rugby league left in him.

Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

A former NRL cult hero with New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, Sam Lisone has had a big impact on the terraces at Headingley since joining Leeds Rhinos for 2023. Almost 50 appearances later and big things are expected of the 30-year-old in 2025 under head coach Brad Arthur. However, Lisone is also out of contract at the end of 2025 and a return to the NRL could prove alluring.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast