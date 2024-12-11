Ex-Hull KR centre Tom Opacic finds new club

FORMER Hull KR centre Tom Opacic has found a new club following his release from the Super League side.

Opacic, who helped Rovers to the Challenge Cup Final in 2023, found opportunities limited in 2024 under head coach Willie Peters following the form of Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart and Jack Broadbent.

And, following his release, the former Parramatta Eels centre has been spotted in training for Queensland Cup side, Redcliffe Dolphins, whilst plotting a return to the NRL.

The 30-year-old joined Rovers from NRL side Parramatta ahead of the 2023 Super League season and went on to register 14 tries in 48 appearances.

