Each week in League Express we publish the highlights of the Rugby League week under seven different categories.

Here are our highlights of the past week that appear in this week’s copy of the newspaper.

Let us know whether you agree with our selections, perhaps by emailing our Mailbag, mailbag@totalrl.com

TEAM: London Broncos were 0-28 down to Sheffield Eagles at half-time of their Championship match on Sunday, but in the second half they scored 36 unanswered points to win 36-28.

PLAYER: Ash Handley scored five tries as Leeds Rhinos travelled to the MKM Stadium and spanked their hosts Hull FC, winning 16-62.

TRY: There were several great tries in the clash between the Catalans and St Helens on Saturday, but none better than Samisoni Langi’s, which came after a superb break from Josh Drinkwater, a great pass to Matt Whitley and a return pass to Drinkwater, who gave the assist.

STORY: The Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, the Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, confused the two codes of rugby in a World Cup media event in St Helens, suggesting that Jonny Wilkinson’s famous drop-goal in 2003 was a Rugby League event. The news went viral on all the major news channels and gained lots of publicity for the World Cup that might not have happened without her blunder.

QUOTE: “I’ve always quite liked the idea of Rugby League and my long standing memory is that 2003 drop goal. I think we were drinking Bloody Mary’s at the time… but wow, what a moment that was.” Nadine Dorries’ comment that sparked a firestorm.

TWEET: “Like Jason Robinson I may have switched codes in my speech. Both league and union have a rich heritage in the UK. Obviously I’ve followed rugby league much less in my lifetime, but I’m looking forward to watching England (and all the home nations) in the RL World Cup this autumn.” Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) responding to her critics on Twitter.

IMAGE: A full house of 26,009 spectators at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland as the New Zealand Warriors played their first home game in New Zealand since 30 August 2019. Their 22-2 victory over Wests Tigers was greeted with ecstatic cheers by their dedicated supporters.