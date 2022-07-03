What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 4th July 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from all the latest action in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League One.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Editor Martyn Sadler considers an error that worked well for the World Cup this week.

Garry Schofield wonders whether the NRL will be a stumbling block for those with ambition to expand international Rugby League.

Championship Focus: Doug Thomson is impressed by developments at Barrow Raiders.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Round up of the latest NRL action.

Our countdown to the Rugby League World Cup continues with a focus on Lebanon.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Harry Pinner, the Saint who captained Great Britain.

League Express readers have their say in our lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop