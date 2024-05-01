The latest on David Fusitu’a’s future at Leeds Rhinos

DAVID FUSITU’A faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines for Leeds Rhinos following a medial knee ligament injury sustained in the 30-24 loss to Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

That will see the blockbusting winger miss the next two months of action, with questions being asked over the 29-year-old’s future.

Of course, Fusitu’a’s contract comes to an end at the end of the 2024 Super League season and Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has addressed his potential future.

“We’ve discussed with Fus and his management and it’s always about Fus getting back to form and consistent footy. We will look at things and we go from there,” Smith said.

“Fus has played other positions in his upbringing and whatnot but for now it’s about him recovering and playing footy before there will be any discussions from our end.”

Of course, such speculation about Fusitu’a’s future gathered pace with Leeds’ signing of veteran Ryan Hall for the 2025 season.

Now Smith has explained the reasoning behind signing the 36-year-old.

“We have been looking for experienced players to complement the youth coming through so when a veteran English player that has also spent a large chunk of his career at Leeds came available, it was a good chance to have a chat and we aligned a lot with our thinking,” Smith said.

“I’m looking for further experience and voices around the group so that’s one for next year but it’s one we are really excited about.”

