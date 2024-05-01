Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses links with South Sydney Rabbitohs

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam insists that he has no interest in taking over the head coaching role at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs are coachless for 2025 with the sacking of Jason Demetriou whilst assistant Ben Hornby has taken charge of Souths until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

A number of names have been linked to the vacant Rabbitohs role, with one of those being Leigh boss Lam, who won the Challenge Cup in 2023 after earning promotion with the Lancashire club from the Championship in 2022.

Lam, however, is firmly focused on his career at Leigh.

“I’ve not had a phone call with them (Souths) at all. What I do know is that I love this club here at the moment,” Lam said.

“Where we have taken it to over the last two-and-a-half years has been incredible and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

“I’ve mentioned before that there is a five-year plan that we have here at the club, and it’s on track for where it needs to be, so my focus is solely here.

“If something comes up from that way – as any normal person would do and as a business – you look at what the opportunity is and then make decisions moving forward from there.

“But I know that my heart is here at the moment, it’s been an amazing journey so far and long may that continue.

Lam admits that it is good to be acknowledged in those conversations.

“I think it’s nice to be thought about there with all the hard work that we’ve done here, it’s good to be acknowledged, and I think I’ve done my apprenticeship so to speak.

“I’m still being involved with the Kangaroos, I think my name’s going to come up in those situations, but winning the Challenge Cup here last year was a massive achievement for our club, for our fans and for me personally.”

