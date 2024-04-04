The longest bans handed out during the 2024 Super League season so far

THROUGHOUT the 2024 Super League season so far, there have been some hefty bans handed out already.

The greatest amount of games a player has had to sit out for this year has been four. Here are the longest bans handed out.

Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers – 4 match ban

It was Round One of Super League 2024 when Liam Watts saw red for what was deemed to be a shoulder charge against Wigan Warriors forward Tyler Dupree’s head. Watts was subsequently charged with Grade E Head Contact and was given a four-match ban at an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons – 4 match ban

In the same weekend as Liam Watts saw red, Michael McIlorum did so too for the Catalans Dragons in their home win over Warrington Wolves in Round One. McIlorum too was charged with Grade E Head Contact and, like Watts, received a four-match ban by a Tribunal.

Liam Byrne – Wigan Warriors – 4 match ban

The most recent of the lengthy bans has seen Liam Byrne charged with a Grade E Head Contact indiscretion following Wigan Warriors’ defeat to St Helens in Round Seven of 2024. Byrne was sent to a Tribunal and was deemed guilty with a four-match ban the consequence.

Franklin Pele – Hull FC – 3 match ban

It was Round One again and Franklin Pele had been sent off for Hull FC following a swinging arm against Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella. Charged with Grade E Head Contact, Pele went to a Tribunal where, perhaps surprisingly, the former Canterbury Bulldogs man was only given three matches.

Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – 3 match ban

Fast forward to Round Two of 2024 and Leeds Rhinos travelled to Hull KR – where they lost. However, the Rhinos had to make do with 12 men at two stages of that game following Sam Lisone’s and James Donaldson’s yellow cards. Lisone was charged with Grade D Head Contact and given a three-match suspension. His subsequent appeal was unsuccessful.

Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – 3 match ban (reduced to 2 on appeal)

It was Round Four of 2024 when Jack Ashworth received a red card during Hull FC’s away clash at the Catalans Dragons for accidental head contact. As such, the Black and Whites enforcer was slapped with a Grade D Head Contact charge and subsequently banned for three games before a successful appeal saw it reduced to two.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.