‘The mood has changed’: Matty Ashton on Warrington Wolves’ rediscovered confidence

WARRINGTON WOLVES know every remaining game is pivotal to their season – not least this Sunday’s showdown with play-off rivals Salford Red Devils.

Wire travel along the M62 for a key contest in the tussle for a top-six finish which will be televised live on Channel 4.

England winger Matty Ashton says the recent seven-match league losing run – finally ended with an 18-4 win at Hull FC – has made every outing crucial.

“Each game is the same, they’re must-wins,” said Ashton, who scored his 20th try of the season in last week’s hammering of Castleford Tigers.

“It’s unheard of, losing eight games on the trot (in all competitions) and still being in the position we are.

“Hopefully we can get to the play-offs on a roll, but we need to secure it first.”

The Wolves, with director of rugby Gary Chambers in interim charge after Daryl Powell’s departure, have shown improvement not only in the Hull victory but in a narrow defeat to Leeds Rhinos the week before, but Ashton knows better form is needed.

“I think we’re slowly getting there, but we need to get there fast with the play-offs coming up quickly,” he added.

“Everyone is really hopeful. We feel we’re getting a lot more clarity on our game which we need to do now.

“The mood has changed. Everyone is feeling good and thinking of what we can do and what we can achieve. It’s just about performing on the pitch to make it happen.”

Ashton hailed the impact of Chambers, in charge since the end of July.

“It’s the first time I’ve experienced a change in coach midway through a season,” said the former Swinton star.

“It’s strange at first when you’re used to the same routines, but I think Gaz has done a really good job in holding the fort together and calming everything down.

“He’s going back to basics with what the club stand for and why we play for them. He’s very passionate about the club and he’s got everyone onside with his man-management.

“You can tell when he’s speaking to you how proud he is of the club and what the club means to him.”

Ashton says confidence can still be taken from the eight-match winning run that took Warrington to the top of the table earlier this year.

Key players like halfback George Williams and forwards James Harrison and Matty Nicholson are now fit again after missing several games, while prop Tom Mikaele has returned from Gold Coast Titans.

“Looking back at those first eight games, we had almost a full team,” said Ashton.

“Now, coming into the back end, we’ve got a full team again. We don’t have many injuries.

“We have that belief with our strongest team out there and hopefully we can perform for each other.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.