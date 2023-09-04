Ryan Brierley calls on Salford Red Devils to ‘knuckle down’ for gritty Super League climax

SALFORD RED DEVILS fullback Ryan Brierley expects the climax to the Super League season to be gritty rather than pretty.

Paul Rowley’s side is chasing a play-off place with three rounds of the campaign to go.

They appeared back on track after ending a six-match losing run with back-to-back victories over Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity.

But defeat to Wigan Warriors last week means they are now two points shy of Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, the two clubs they now face in huge, successive clashes, with Warrington up first, on home turf this Sunday.

Salford have not demonstrated as much of the flair that took them to last season’s play-off semi-finals this term, but Brierley says it’s the tough stuff that’s needed now.

“In the first half of the season we were finding different ways to win games, rather than worrying about the flair and attacking stuff,” said the Scottish international.

“We need to knuckle down. It’s the tough side of things that get you the wins.

“I don’t think it matters how you play, as long as you’ve got an attitude and an appetite to defend well and work hard for your mate next to you, it all goes a long way to winning games.

“I can imagine all the flair and the attacking shape will disappear from a lot of teams now coming towards the play-offs, as they want to get the wins.”

Brierley’s performances, in attack and defence, have come in for praise this season, and coach Rowley believes he is in the best form of his career.

“If Rowls says so, I’m happy to go with that,” said a modest Brierley.

“I’m just enjoying my rugby, that’s the main thing. I’m trying to do my job for the team and help the boys as much as I can.

“I’ve always said in my career that you’ll get the best out of me when I’m happy. What this club and the coaching staff and players do for me is pretty special and I’m just jumping on the back of their hard work really.

“What the spine does – (Andy) Ackers, Sneydy (Marc Sneyd) and Brodie (Croft), for me is pretty special as well.

“I’m really happy with where I am but I want to improve as much as I can to make sure we finish in the top six.”

