The most accurate goal-kickers in Super League 2024 as 90 per cent success rate almost achieved

TURNING four points into six as well as successfully converting penalty goals can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing games in any rugby league fixture.

In Super League, there have been some quite remarkable statistics released for the 2024 season that show just how important a good goal-kicker is in the modern age.

It may come as no surprise that one man stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of goals converted as well as the success rate, with Salford Red Devils halfback Marc Sneyd leading from the front.

Here are the rest of the statistics:

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 97

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 87

3 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 72

4 = Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 70

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 70

6 Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 65

7 Mark Percival (St Helens) 55

8 Rowan Milnes (Castleford Tigers) 51

9 Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 48

10 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 40

Goals Percentage

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 88.99 (97/109)

2 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 86.66 (39/45)

3 Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 84.33 (70/83)

4 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 83.65 (87/104)

5 Ben Reynolds (Hull FC/Hull KR) 83.33 (15/18)

6 Danny Richardson (Hull KR/Castleford Tigers) 80.95 (17/21)

7 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 80.89 (72/89)

8 Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 77.38 (65/84)

9 Rowan Milnes (Castleford Tigers) 77.27 (51/66)

10 Jon Bennison (St Helens) 75.00 (12/16)

