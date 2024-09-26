Former Leeds Rhinos favourite takes his first head coaching role

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson has landed his first head coaching role with the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup.

Cuthbertson, who is now aged 39, was best known amongst UK supporters from his six seasons at the Rhinos where he won two Challenge Cups and two Super League Grand Finals.

After leaving Headingley at the end of the 2020 season, the ball-playing forward signed for the York Knights and then Featherstone Rovers before hanging up his boots following the culmination of the 2022 season.

The 38-year-old, alongside his current semi-pro career, is also head of football operations at the Cutters.

Prior to joining Leeds in 2015, Cuthbertson had carved out a reputation for himself in the NRL as an exciting forward, with spells at Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights between 2006 and 2014.

“We are incredibly excited to have Adam step into the role of Head Coach for the 2025 season,” said Dave Roberts, CEO of QCCS Mackay Cutters. “Adam’s experience as a player and coach, combined with his dedication to the Cutters over the past two seasons, makes him the perfect fit to lead our team forward and oversee the club’s entire football program so that there is alignment in both the Men’s and Women’s pathways for players as well as coaches. We are confident that under his leadership, the Cutters will continue to grow and achieve new heights.”

Adam states, “I’m honoured to take on the role as Head Coach of this club. The Mackay region has a proud rugby league history, known for producing great talent and has a strong connection to the sport. My goal is to build on that legacy by developing a squad that competes at the highest level and reflects the values and spirit of our community. I’m committed to leading a program that will make our region proud and set the bar for excellence and dedication.”

