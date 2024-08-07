The most ill-disciplined and disciplined sides in Super League as one club stands out with 18 cards

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a statistic or two, particularly when it concerns their own side.

Throughout the 2024 Super League season so far, a whole host of cards have been shown by referees following an attempt to crackdown on foul play and reduce the risk of injury across the board.

In terms of which Super League sides have been the most ill-disciplined, there is one clear winner with Hull FC incurring four red cards and 14 yellow cards.

That ill-discipline will be, of course, an area to fix up for new Hull boss John Cartwright when he takes charge of the Black and Whites during pre-season for the first time.

Leigh Leopards are next on the board with 13 yellow cards, but interestingly, they have not been awarded a red so far in 2024.

Salford Red Devils are next up with one red card and 11 yellow cards, with Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves locked on ten cards apiece (Huddersfield three red and seven yellow, Warrington one red and nine yellow).

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors are locked on nine cards, with Leeds on nine yellow and Wigan on two red and seven yellow.

Three times have currently been shown seven cards, with St Helens and Catalans Dragons incurring two reds and five yellows and Hull KR seven yellows.

Interestingly, Castleford Tigers have received just six cards – two red and four yellow – whilst bottom side London Broncos have been given just five yellow cards.

