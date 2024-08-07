Brad Arthur on Rhyse Martin exit and replacement

LEEDS RHINOS last week confirmed that Rhyse Martin would be leaving the Super League club at the end of the season.

Martin joined the Rhinos in June 2019 from Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, initially on a two and a half year contract and he has gone on to make over 120 appearances for the club. He won the Betfred Challenge Cup Final with the team in 2020 and played in the 2022 Grand Final.

For Leeds head coach Brad Arthur, it is a ‘disappointment’ to see Martin leave the club, but he insisted that such moves are part and parcel of rugby league.

“It’s disappointing and it’s a loss but one thing I have come to learn in this game is that these things happen all the time and sometimes one door closes and another opens for someone else,” Arthur said.

“It’s a chance for other blokes to step up, we wanted to Rhyse to stay but he has got to do things for himself.”

So does Arthur have anyone in mind to replace Martin?

“There’s no one in mind at the moment, we will have a look, sit back and have a chat with Ian Blease during the week with numbers and what we can do and can’t do.

“We will get on with that over the next couple of weeks.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast