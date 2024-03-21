The most penalised Super League clubs in the 2024 season so far

EVERY rugby league fan loves a good statistic – particularly when it involves their own side.

So far during the 2024 Super League season, 378 penalties have been awarded by referees in the first five rounds of the year.

Whilst the team in first has conceded 43, the team at the bottom has conceded just 20 penalties with a staggering gap of 23 indiscretions separating the two sides.

At the top on 43 is Hull FC, whose 2024 season has been full of disappointment so far with the Black and Whites sitting third bottom of Super League after winning just one from their opening five games.

Not far behind Tony Smith’s side is the Salford Red Devils on 40 penalties and Leeds Rhinos on 38, with both Paul Rowley and Rohan Smith steering their respective sides to three wins from five fixtures to open the season.

Next in line are the reigning champions Wigan Warriors who also have 38 penalties to their name, with Huddersfield Giants up next with 35.

St Helens boast 32 penalties, with Catalans Dragons on 30 and London Broncos 28, with the latter currently sitting bottom of the Super League table in their first season back in the top flight since 2019.

Castleford Tigers – the other top flight side alongside London without a win to their name so far in 2024 – have 27 penalties, with Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves on 25 and Willie Peters’ Hull KR on 22.

Last but not least, the Leigh Leopards are sitting pretty at the bottom with just 20 penalties to their name – though they have of course played one less game than every other Super League side except Wigan.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.