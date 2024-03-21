When rugby league’s contract with Wembley Stadium runs out as Challenge Cup Final revamp takes hold in 2024

WEMBLEY STADIUM will once again host the Challenge Cup Final in 2024 – but this time it will take place in June rather than in August.

The idea behind that is to maximise crowd attendance, with the August date particularly popular with families going away on holiday.

Now, with a move to June, it is expected to ease the burden on the National Schools as well as supporters in general who won’t have to decide between the final and a holiday.

Of course, the date move has meant that the Magic Weekend will now take place in August – and with it a move of venue to Leeds United’s Elland Road after a successful number of years at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

The contract at Wembley to host the Challenge Cup Final ends in 2027, but with rugby league possessing a really good deal from when the terms of the redevelopment of the national stadium were made, it will likely stay in the capital.

A number of other potential venues have been touted in recent months, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium enjoying a superb cameo as host back in 2022 when Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants made the trip.

However, with Wembley being the natural host of the final, expect it to stay there for years to come.

