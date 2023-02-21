The next four live Super League fixtures to be broadcast on Channel 4

CHANNEL 4 has been one of the biggest positives to come out of rugby league since their broadcasting of Super League began last season.

With a two-year deal signed for ten matches per season, it was uncertain how the television broadcaster would be received by rugby league fans in the UK.

However, it’s fair to say that Channel 4 was welcomed with open arms in 2022 and the same can be said so far in 2023 with some staggering viewing figures last weekend.

The World Club Challenge had an average audience of 226,000 with a peak of 322,000 before an average of 379,000 tuned in to watch Hull and Wigan with a 502,000 peak. That equated to a 5.2% audience share.

Moving forward, what fixtures have so far been confirmed to be broadcast on Channel 4?

​Sunday 26th February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

Castleford Tigers v St Helens – 1.00pm

​Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1.00pm

​Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – 1.00pm

​Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

St Helens v Salford Red Devils – 1.00pm

​June

Super League (Match 6 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​July

Super League (Match 7 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​August

Super League (Match 8 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​Saturday 30th September

Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)

(3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th) – 1:00pm

​Saturday 7th October

Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)

(1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest) – 1:00pm