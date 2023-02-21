The next four live Super League fixtures to be broadcast on Channel 4

CHANNEL 4 has been one of the biggest positives to come out of rugby league since their broadcasting of Super League began last season.
With a two-year deal signed for ten matches per season, it was uncertain how the television broadcaster would be received by rugby league fans in the UK.
However, it’s fair to say that Channel 4 was welcomed with open arms in 2022 and the same can be said so far in 2023 with some staggering viewing figures last weekend.
The World Club Challenge had an average audience of 226,000 with a peak of 322,000 before an average of 379,000 tuned in to watch Hull and Wigan with a 502,000 peak. That equated to a 5.2% audience share.
Moving forward, what fixtures have so far been confirmed to be broadcast on Channel 4?
Sunday 26th February
Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – 1.00pm
Saturday 25th March
Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1.00pm
Saturday 1st April
Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – 1.00pm
Saturday 13th May
Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)
St Helens v Salford Red Devils – 1.00pm
June
Super League (Match 6 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
July
Super League (Match 7 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
August
Super League (Match 8 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
Saturday 30th September
Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)
(3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th) – 1:00pm
Saturday 7th October
Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)
(1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest) – 1:00pm