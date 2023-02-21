York announce capture of Leeds Rhinos forward in major coup ahead of 2023 Women’s Super League season

YORK VALKYRIE have announced yet another big name that will be moving clubs for the 2023 Women’s Super League with the capture of Leeds Rhinos forward Aimee Staveley.

Staveley arrives at York following a decorated five-season spell with Leeds during which the Rhinos were twice crowned Women’s Super League champions. The West Yorkshire club also won two Challenge Cups and the League Leaders’ Shield.

The 33-year-old has appeared in three Super League Grand Finals and three Challenge Cup Finals.

On joining the Valkyrie, Staveley said: “I’m really excited to get started here at York.

“I approached Lindsay to see if there was anything that she could offer me and she was really keen to have me on board, so I bit her hand off.

“Lindsay is a great coach and it speaks volumes when players that you’ve previously coached want to follow you onto bigger and better things.

“For me, this move was a no-brainer.”

On bringing Staveley to the LNER Community Stadium, Valkyrie Director of Rugby Anfield said: “I’ve known Aimee for a long time and really respected her as a player, so I’m delighted to bring her to the Club.

“She’s always been someone that, whenever we’ve played Leeds, especially in big games, has stepped up and could be faultless in her performances.

“She has so much experience, so she’s a really good addition to the squad, bringing a lot of maturity to us.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls, so we’ve brought in someone with experience at the top level.

“She’ll be a really good leader on and off the field for us with the standards that she sets. She’ll be a great model for the younger girls.”