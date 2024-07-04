The next live Super League clash to be broadcast on BBC TV

WHEN the BBC acquired broadcasting rights to cover Super League games ahead of the 2024 season, there was a great deal of optimism.

Channel 4 had worked wonders with the broadcasting rights for two years before BBC came in with an improved offer.

Since then, the BBC has broadcast a number of Super League fixtures – alongside their traditional Challenge Cup fix – ranging from Castleford Tigers’ home fixture against Wigan Warriors to St Helens’ clash against Warrington Wolves.

There, however, has been a hiatus inbetween fixtures being broadcast on the BBC, with the next fixture being broadcast on Saturday 24 August with a 5.30pm kick-off.

That fixture will see St Helens host Hull KR live on BBC Two, with Leigh Leopards hosting Warrington Wolves the week after on BBC Two also.

