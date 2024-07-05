Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley still remains favourite for Leeds Rhinos job

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley still remains the favourite to take over at Leeds Rhinos, League Express can reveal.

Rowley, who also rejected an approach from Hull FC earlier in the season to take over the vacant position left by Tony Smith, has become one of Super League’s most impressive coaches in recent years.

The former halfback has worked wonders on a shoestring budget at Salford so it’s unsurprising that his name has been linked to new head coaching positions in the top flight.

Whilst the Hull job was a no go, League Express understands that Rowley is still the number once choice to take over at Headingley following the departure of Rohan Smith.

Other names such as former Parramatta Eels boss and ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs number one Jason Demetriou have also been interviewed for the position at Headingley, but Rowley remains ahead of the pack.

Of course, Rowley is on good terms with Leeds’ new sporting director Ian Blease, with the pair working together at Salford and enjoying a dynamic relationship.

Blease previously said when asked about Rowley being linked with the Rhinos job: “Talented coaches interest me and Paul would be one of those. His name has been bandied about but nothing has happened yet.”

Meanwhile, Rowley was asked about a potential move to Leeds on Sky Sports a fortnight ago, to which he replied: “There’s been absolutely no contact with myself at all.

“I don’t expect anything. It’s nice that I’m linked with any job, it’s a great privilege and an honour, but I don’t expect anything.”

