The Queensland Cup team CEO who played for Scotland and Sheffield Eagles

From Ipswich Jets to Sheffield Eagles as a player, to now taking on the role of CEO at Tweed Heads Seagulls, Brendon Lindsay’s career has been quite a journey.

BRENDON LINDSAY believes that things happen for a reason and through rugby league, he was able to achieve more than most players in what he describes as a “wild ride” in a career that took him halfway around the world.

Not only was Lindsay a gun player in the old Queensland Cup, but the skilful standoff was also a fan favourite in South Yorkshire with the Sheffield Eagles, playing five seasons in the Steel City.

It was at the Eagles that the Canberra-born Lindsay also made his debut for Scotland at the ripe old age of 32, somewhat of a late bloomer at international level.

But for now, Lindsay has swapped the footy boots for a chief executive’s role with the Tweed Heads Seagulls as he embarks on the next phase of his rugby league career.

“I was born in Canberra, but my family moved up to Logan, a city nestled halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast when I was eight.

“I was always going to play rugby league, so mum and dad signed me up at our local club the Slacks Creek Lions.

“I played my junior footy at Slacks Creek and then transferred to the Easts Tigers where I was starting to really find my feet, making a few representative teams along the way.

“I ended up making the Queensland U19’s side and I guess I was good enough for the defunct Queensland Cup side Logan City Scorpions to offer me a contract.

“The Scorpions came from a working-class area, but I played some of my best footy there and loved that club as they really looked after their players.”

Having starred for the Scorpions, Lindsay was always on the cusp of bigger and better things and it was his standout performances that had the newly appointed Gold Coast Chargers come calling for his services.

“Going to the Chargers was the next step in my career.

“Not every player gets offered a contract in the NRL, but the Chargers took a punt on me and although we never really had a lot of superstars at the club, our coach Phil Economidis really got the best out of his players.

“I started playing for the Chargers feeder club the Gold Coast Vikings at first and then got the call up to the first-grade team playing in four games in the old ARL competition.

“Sadly, the club folded and it was lucky that my former teammate Craig Teevan who was CEO at the Ipswich Jets at the time, asked me to join him.

“It wasn’t really that far to travel and the Jets offered me a good contract, so I jumped at the chance.”

It was at the Jets where Lindsay crossed paths with two former Sheffield Eagles players, Australian Danny McCallister and Englishman Andy Poynter, both fan favourites at the Don Valley Stadium.

“I wanted a bit of a change in my career and always remember Danny and Andy raving about Sheffield.

“They also said how well the Eagles treated their players, so I quizzed them on a few more things and they eventually sold the club to me.

“The next thing I know, I’m signing a contract with them and boarding a flight to England, it all just happened so quickly.”

After arriving in South Yorkshire there were two noticeable culture shocks for Lindsay, something he laughs about looking back.

“The weather and the Yorkshire accent. They were the two things initially both my wife and I struggled with.

“You have to remember; I was coming from Ipswich which is renowned for oppressive heat and Aussie slang.

“Arriving in a country that is freezing cold and had a dialect that you really need to concentrate on when spoken to, proved challenging, but we eventually got used to both.

“I spent five great seasons at Sheffield and played with some really good guys.

“Mark Aston was a brilliant coach; he really did have good man management skills and everything with Tubby was black or white.

“He was such a great guy that welcomed me to the club and someone I am still good friends with even today.”

Whilst Lindsay sings the praises of his coach, players and the club, he can’t ever erase the memories of the Eagles supporters who he says were some of the best fans he has ever played in front of.

“You have to give it to the Eagles supporters; they are only small, but parochial. Every song, chant and clap are in unison and they really get behind the players. They were simply magnificent.”

Whilst Lindsay was plying his trade at Sheffield, a chance of donning the Scotland jersey came calling in 2009 and it is one part of his impressive resume he is immensely proud of.

“Steve McCormack who was the Bravehearts coach at the time knew I had Scottish ancestry through my grandfather who was born in Dunfermline.

“I made my Scottish debut in Padua of all places when we put the sword through Italy and won 104-0.

“Pulling on that Scottish jersey in honour of my grandfather was surreal and a jersey that I absolutely cherish from my playing days.”

Whilst Lindsay enjoyed one last hurrah with the Ipswich Jets on his return to Australia, he is now enjoying his new role of CEO at the Tweed Heads Seagulls in the Intrust Super Cup.

“I sort of miss playing with the boys, but I have no regrets and pretty much had a decent career that took me to the other side of the world.

“Taking on the CEO role has made me understand just how a club’s heartbeat functions properly, from the ground up.

“My journey in rugby league was amazing and I’m still involved in some capacity.

“Just remember, you don’t have to stay in the one spot. I encourage anybody to wander the world for success; I did.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 501 (October 2024)

