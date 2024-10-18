St Helens assistant Matty Smith joins Super League rivals

WIGAN WARRIORS have announced that Matty Smith will become the club’s Academy Head Coach from the 2025 season.

Smith will rejoin the Warriors for whom he played 139 games at halfback between 2012 and 2016 winning two Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup.

He also won the Lance Todd Trophy in 2013 and made the Dream Team twice during his time at Wigan.

After leaving Wigan, he rejoined his hometown club St Helens and went on to play for Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves (loan) and Widnes Vikings.

The 37-year-old took charge of the St Helens Women’s team in December 2022, leading them to a second-place finish in the league, also leading them to three consecutive Challenge Cup wins. During the 2023 season, he worked alongside Paul Wellens as a first-team assistant.

Wigan Warriors Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “Matty has always had a tremendous, forward thinking rugby league brain. He used it productively as a player and has more recently expressed this through the teams he has coached. Having done an amazing job with the St.Helens Women’s team, he now has a desire to progress the coaching of the elite young men.

“Matt Peet and I met with him and his passion for coaching shone through. I think he will be an outstanding addition to our Club’s performance team ”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Matty was heavily involved in coaching our juniors when he was playing here and his passion for coaching is clear to see. We are excited to welcome him back into the Club.

“He has been very impressive in the way he has led his teams over recent seasons. Our academy players will be in great hands.”

Matty Smith said: “I’ve had two fantastic years with St Helens women’s and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed that experience and we’ve been a very successful group.

“This is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down, I see this as a really big role and an important one that allows me to work with and develop young talented individuals that this Club has always produced.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the coaches from across the Club and improving and developing myself as a coach also and I can’t wait to get started.”

