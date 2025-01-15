The Salford Red Devils players most likely to leave following directive to sell “without delay”

SALFORD RED DEVILS were last night instructed to sell “players without delay” by the RFL.

In doing so, the governing body also placed a £1.2 million sustainability cap on the club, meaning Salford have been banned from registering players for the 2025 Super League season until that has been reached.

So, Salford need quickfire sales and here are the players most likely to move on:

Marc Sneyd

The future of Marc Sneyd has been well-documented in recent weeks and months with both Rugby League Live and Love Rugby League revealing that the halfback could be on his way to either Leigh Leopards or Hull FC. However, the latter publication wrote yesterday that the Black and Whites are now second in the pursuit of Sneyd, giving Leigh the green light to effectively get their man.

Nene Macdonald

Again, another linked by Love Rugby League with an exit, Nene Macdonald has become one of Salford’s most potent attacking weapons out wide. However, a big earner, the Papua New Guinea international has been linked with a move to Hull KR – though the Robins would have to move on a quota spot if salary cap changes continue to be dismissed by the RFL.

Kallum Watkins

Salford’s captain, Kallum Watkins, has enjoyed a resurgence in form since making a move to the Red Devils a number of years ago. However, the centre-turned-back-rower has been linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos (Rugby League Live) and Wakefield Trinity (Serious About Rugby League) since the first news on Salford’s financial woes emerged. Warrington Wolves are also thought to be suitors.

Tim Lafai

Another one of Salford’s biggest earners, Tim Lafai turned his career around when he made the move to Salford back in 2022 after working on a building site back in Australia. However, League Express linked the former Samoa international with an exit earlier this week.

Jack Ormondroyd

League Express revealed earlier this month that Jack Ormondroyd had been commanding interest from Super League sides, with Rugby League Live linking Castleford Tigers with the prop forward. Now that a firesale has been ordered, the Tigers may well get their man.

Deon Cross

Hull FC are still on the lookout for fresh blood ahead of the 2025 Super League season and Deon Cross has been a name linked with a move to the MKM Stadium by Rugby League Live. The centre would offer great competition out wide and provide Hull with another try-scoring threat.