Castleford Tigers chief confirms interest in Salford Red Devils man after missing out on Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki

CASTLEFORD TIGERS director of rugby, Danny Wilson, has confirmed the club’s interest in Salford Red Devils forward Jack Ormondroyd after missing out on Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

The financial issues of Salford have been well-documented in recent days and weeks, with the Red Devils being instructed by the RFL to find £1.2 million space on the salary cap and thus a need to sell players quickly.

At present, Salford are banned from registering players for the 2025 Super League season, so sales need to happen fast and Wilson has confirmed that the Tigers are looking at former Leeds Rhinos man Ormondroyd.

“We’ve been in communication with Salford. I empathise with the situation they’re in but we’re one of the clubs that can help them out. We’ve got money, cap space and need middles,” Wilson told The Yorkshire Post.

“Jack would fit the bill for us. He’s a big body and has got a lot of experience to help some of the younger middles through.

“He is a player who would benefit us and make us better, absolutely. There are some other players in there as well.”

Wilson also revealed that the Tigers had been turned down by Oledzki – with League Express first reporting Castleford’s interest last month.

“We’ve got a fair bit of money free for 2026,” Wilson continued.

“I’ve spoken quite openly about a three-year plan. Last year was year one, this is year two and next year was always the one where you’re looking at having a decent amount of money free.

“People say Cas need middles or certain types of middles and we absolutely do. I agree completely but the market for English middles is very tough and congested.

“You want some quality punch in your pack with some good years in front of them and Mikolaj was one of those. You talk about packages because of his calibre and the market as well and they were probably beyond what Castleford have offered in recent years in particular.

“I completely understand Mikolaj’s decision to stay. We’ve just got to be in the race and keep competing.

“Our on-field performances will talk for themselves in future years. Attracting top-line players is certainly on our agenda.”