The Sportsman to exclusively cover 20 live rugby league games in 2025 – including mouthwatering Challenge Cup tie

The Sportsman will return for the 2025 Rugby League season with exclusive live coverage of 20 games from a range of competitions – starting with Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup First Round tie between Thatto Heath and Orrell St James.

Since first broadcasting live Rugby League in 2021, The Sportsman have streamed over 65 matches, including Betfred Challenge Cup upsets, Betfred Wheelchair Super League thrillers and most recently Wakefield Trinity’s Betfred Championship Grand Final victory over Toulouse Olympique – and 2025 promises to be the best year yet.

This year’s coverage will start as we take the first steps on the road to Wembley with a St Helens vs Wigan derby of sorts – a clash between two of the community clubs who are the lifeblood of the sport in towns that live and breathe for Rugby League.

Thatto also have a history of springing upsets in the Challenge Cup, most recently beating North Wales Crusaders in 2019 – while Orrell St James have featured in some memorable early-round matches in recent years.

The contest will be a replay of the BARLA National Cup Final 2024 which, Thatto Heath claimed the honours by the scoreline of 24-4.

If local bragging rights weren’t enough, the stakes have been raised even higher, with a trip to Betfred Championship Halifax Panthers next up for the winners.

Kick off at Crusader Park is at 14:30, with coverage starting at 14:15.

All games will be shown, free of charge, through The Sportsman Rugby League Youtube Channel – with further details of The Sportsman’s 2025 Rugby League coverage to follow soon.