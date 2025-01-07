New team enters Challenge Cup to replace Wath Brow Hornets as another two kick-off times changed

CUTSYKE RAIDERS, the current leaders of the Pennine League Division One table, have accepted a late invitation to play in the 2025 Betfred Challenge Cup.

The Castleford-based club will make the short journey to Horsfall Community Stadium this Saturday afternoon (January 11) to take on West Bowling, following the late withdrawal of Wath Brow Hornets.

Marc Lovering, the RFL’s Director of Development, said:

“We are grateful to Cutsyke Raiders for accepting this late opportunity to play in the Betfred Challenge Cup and for the help of Sue Taylor MBE in facilitating.

“Those community clubs who accepted the invitation to play in the Challenge Cup back in October were granted an exemption from the usual mandated non-contact period to begin training earlier once the players had had a 4-6 week break following the end of their 2024 commitments. As a Pennine League club taking part in the winter season, Cutsyke did not need such an exemption.

“We also thank West Bowling for their co-operation. They have gone to great lengths to secure the availability of the all-weather surface of the Horsfall Community Stadium this Saturday, and have rightly pointed out that a bye through the first round would have left them with the daunting task of kicking off their season against semi-professional opposition, as the winners of this First Round tie have been drawn away to Sheffield Eagles in Round Two.

“Now that is the incentive for both West Bowling and Cutsyke, the opportunity to take on the 1998 Challenge Cup winners at the end of this month.”

There have been two other kick-off amendments to this weekend’s fixtures.

Thatto Heath’s home tie against Orrell St James will now kick off at 230pm, to accommodate live coverage by The Sportsman, and Rochdale Mayfield and Telford Raiders have agreed to bring forward the kick-off time of their tie to 130pm.

The full First Round draw is now as follows:

Betfred Challenge Cup Round One

Saturday January 11

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers – 1230pm, live on BBC Sport

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles – 2pm

Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch? – 2pm

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders – 230pm @ Chiswick RFC

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge – 230pm @ Ince Rose Bridge?

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar – 2pm?

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal – 5pm @ Chiswick RFC

Mirfield v Royal Navy – 2pm

Crosfields v Maryport – 2pm

British Army v RAF – 2pm @ Aldershot

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC – 2pm

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders – 130pm

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James – 230pm, live on The Sportsman

West Bowling v Cutsyke Raiders?- 2pm

Sunday January 12

GB Police v York Acorn – 130pm @ Portico Panthers?

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook – 130pm @ Aberavon Green Stars RFC

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors – 230 pm @ Colchester Sports Park