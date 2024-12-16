The Super League sides that received the most red and yellow cards in 2024

THE 2024 Super League season is over but that doesn’t stop analysis from the media, clubs and players themselves.

Throughout the course of the season, there were a number of flashpoints as an initial crackdown on head high contact produced a large swathe of red and yellow cards as well as suspensions.

That crackdown levelled itself out throughout the year but that didn’t stop one club receiving a gargantuan 23 cards and another club just eight.

Hull FC head up the list with four red cards and a quite remarkable 19 yellows whilst Leigh Leopards equal Hull’s total in terms of yellows but with no red cards.

Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils both have a grand total of 16 cards, but the Giants incurred four reds and 12 yellows whilst Paul Rowley’s side were given one red and 15 yellows.

Warrington Wolves weren’t far behind with two reds and 13 yellows, whilst Wigan Warriors received three reds and 11 yellows and local rivals St Helens three reds and ten yellows.

Both Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos received no red cards but did incur 11 yellows apiece, with Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers receiving two reds and ten yellows.

But way ahead in terms of disciplinary on the field, relegated London Broncos were given just eight yellow cards and no reds.

It will be interesting to see how the initial rounds of 2025 will be refereed.

