Bradford Bulls new boy Waqa Blake wants to “enjoy” rugby league again following “difficult year” in Super League

BRADFORD BULLS’ new signing Waqa Blake has admitted he wants to “enjoy” rugby league again following a “difficult year” in Super League with St Helens.

Blake, who starred for Fiji in the recent Pacific Championships, signed a one-year deal with Saints ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

And though the outside back registered 11 tries in 24 appearances for the Merseyside club, he was not offered a new deal.

Now Blake is determined is determined to “become one of the best centres in the Championship” after striking up a deal with Bradford.

“I am coming here looking to put a smile on my face and enjoy my footy again,” Blake told the Bradford website.

“I would never lose the love for Rugby League, it was a difficult year and I’ve been through difficult times before but it’s just about the way you act from it.

“I was lucky enough to go represent my country and as soon as I did that, I had a smile on my face and I was able to enjoy having a good environment around me.

“I want to be able to put my best foot forward and enjoy the year. I want to become one of the best centres in the Championship and doing my job will help everyone else.”

Blake went further, insisting it was an ‘easy’ decision after being called up by head coach Brian Noble.

“Nobby (Brian Noble) gave me a call and spoke to me and just looking at how the club went this year and the players in the squad like Jorge Taufua it made my decision very easily.

“I wanted to give Super League another crack but I want to do my bit and help this club get into Super League, back where it should be.”

The 30-year-old is also keen to help the younger players in the Bulls’ squad.

“I have been there and done everything but I just want to not only play well for myself but for the team and I want to help nurture the younger players and help them with whatever they need.

“That’s what makes this very exciting for myself, JT, a lot of us players who’ve come in from outside the club we can spread our knowledge

“I want to stay injury free and be consistent but not just that. I think we all have that one goal. We want to go to Super League.”

