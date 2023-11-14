The top five most viewed Super League games on Channel 4 in 2022 and 2023

WELL, Channel 4 coverage of Super League has come to the end of its current two-year deal – and what a two years it has been!

Wind the clock back to the start of the 2022 season and there was trepidation over how the terrestrial broadcaster’s coverage would be received.

But, it’s fair to say that it has taken rugby league by storm, with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton providing entertainment as well as intelligence as pundits Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins providing wit and great analysis. Commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor have also impressed.

Over the course of two years, there have been 20 live games broadcast on Channel 4, but here are the top five most viewed:

5. Round 14 2022

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 4th June

Average of 302,000 Channel 4 viewers

4. Round 6 2023

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 25th March

Average of 312,000 viewers

3. Round 1 2023

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 18th February

Average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers

2. Round 2 2022

Hull FC vs St Helens

Saturday 19th February

Average of 515,000 Channel 4 viewers

1. Round 1 2022

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

Saturday 12th February

Average of 531,000 Channel 4 viewers

