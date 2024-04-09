The top metre makers, offloaders, assists and most missed tackles from the opening seven rounds of Super League

WELL Super League Round Seven is done and dusted and what a round of Super League it was!

Of course, rugby league fans love a good statistic and us at League Express have decided to break down the most important ones from the opening seven rounds.

In terms of the statistics included, the top metre makers, offloaders and tackle busts are just some of those presented in this article.

Top metre makers

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 1,231 metres gained

2. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 1,193 metres gained

3. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 1,099 metres gained

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 1,037 metres gained

5. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 962 metres gained

Top average metres gained

1. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons – 12.25 average metres gained

2. Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants – 11.42 average metres gained

3. Oliver Holmes – Leigh Leopards – 10.69 average metres gained

4. Mike Cooper – Wigan Warriors – 10.62 average metres gained

5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers – 10.06 average metres gained

*Minimum of two games played

Top offloaders

1. Ligi Sao – Hull FC – 15 offloads

2. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers – 14 offloads

3. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 14 offloads

4. Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 14 offloads

5. Jack Brown – Hull FC – 13 offloads

6. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 13 offloads

Top tackle busts

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 59 tackle busts

2. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 56 tackle busts

3. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 52 tackle busts

4. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 43 tackle busts

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 39 tackle busts

Most missed tackles

1. Marcus Stock – London Broncos – 34 missed tackles

2. Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils – 31 missed tackles

3. James Batchelor – Hull KR – 31 missed tackles

4. Jacob Jones – Leigh Leopards/London Broncos – 31 missed tackles

5. James Meadows – London Broncos – 30 missed tackles

Most assists

1. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos – 9 assists

2. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils – 9 assists

3. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants – 8 assists

4. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 7 assists

5. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 7 assists

