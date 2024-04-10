Average Super League attendances during the 2024 season so far

THE 2024 Super League season is well and truly underway with the table taking shape already with Round Eight set to take place in under a fortnight’s time.

Currently, as things stand, the Catalans Dragons sit top of the Super League ladder with six wins from their opening seven games, with Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Hull KR all level on ten points.

At the other end of the table, London Broncos sit bottom having failed to win any of their opening seven games whilst Hull FC dropped down to 11th following their disastrous loss to Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Castleford Tigers have moved up to 10th after their first win of the season against Salford Red Devils at the weekend, with Leigh Leopards in 9th, Leeds Rhinos in 8th and Salford Red Devils in 7th.

Huddersfield Giants, meanwhile, sit in 6th after winning four games from their opening seven games.

Along the way, there have been some massive Super League crowds with Wigan currently leading the way in terms of average attendances.

Compiled by X profile Super League Away Days, the average crowds of each Super League side (except Hull KR who don’t disclose their home attendances) have been calculated.

Here are the results:

1. Wigan Warriors – 15,357

2. Leeds Rhinos – 14,218

3. St Helens – 14,153

4. Hull FC – 12,483

5. Warrington Wolves – 9,709

6. Catalans Dragons – 9,213

7. Leigh Leopards – 9,203

8. Castleford Tigers – 8,745

9. Huddersfield Giants – 6,120

10. Salford Red Devils – 5,515

11. London Broncos – 3,710

Hull KR – N/A

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.