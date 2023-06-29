The Toronto Wolfpack are back as former Super League club explains why they are ‘different’ this time around

THE Toronto Wolfpack are back on the scene.

After a number of years in the wilderness, the Canadian club will no longer be joining the North American Rugby League (NARL), instead hosting the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup against teams such as the Atlanta Rhinos and Whistler Wolves.

However, the Wolfpack fans have been apprehensive about the club’s return, taking to social media to express their opinions.

As a result, Toronto have responded, releasing a press statement as follows:

“We are not the same Wolfpack you previously knew. In 2021, we bought the image and branding from the previous owner. While we maintained the team name and logo, we are a completely different club–logistically, financially, and operationally–than the one that was under the former ownership. We are not associated with that era of the Wolfpack in any way. We are your new Toronto Wolfpack.”

It also sounds rather promising, so who are the new Toronto owners?

The statement continues: “In 2021, Gary Sloane and his business partner purchased the Wolfpack with the intention to bring rugby back to Toronto and back to its fans.

“Unfortunately, just two weeks after the first match, Gary’s partner passed away. As you can imagine, this was an unexpected and devastating time. Nevertheless, Gary was determined to honour the memory of his former partner, so he teamed up with Adam LaTour to continue the mission that they started.

“If you want to learn more about Gary and Adam, we will have a dedicated social post to introduce them.”

Of course, there will be no Wolfpack without a team and a coach – as the new owners addressed that issue too: “We wanted to address these questions first before officially announcing any of the players or the coaches.

However, expect some team news to drop and get ready to meet our new head coach in the next couple of days!”