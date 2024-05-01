The two next live BBC Super League fixtures

THE next two live BBC Super League fixtures won’t come until the months of May and June as rugby league fans continue to get their fix of Sky Sports and Super League +.

The next fixture to be presented live on the BBC will come on BBC Three when Leigh Leopards host Salford Red Devils on Friday 10 May, with a kick-off time of 8.05pm.

That will be followed by a BBC Two clash between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers on Saturday 1 June with a kick-off time of 5.30pm.

The new coverage on the BBC kicked off when the champions Wigan Warriors launched their title defence at Castleford Tigers on Saturday February 17, with that being the first Super League match to ever be shown live on the BBC.

A total of up to 15 Super League matches will be covered in each of the next three seasons across digital and linear channels, including two matches in the play-offs live on BBC TV for the first time in September and October, with ten of those expected to be on TV and five more available on BBC Sport Online or the BBC iPlayer.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director for Rugby League Commercial, previously said: “This is a landmark agreement for Rugby League. Securing live free to air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership means there will be more visibility than ever before.

“To guarantee the Challenge Cup coverage for a further three years also is testament to the BBC’s commitment to one of the oldest rugby tournaments in the world, whilst acknowledging the sport of Rugby League is for everyone, with their continued coverage of the Women’s and Wheelchair competitions.

“The platform is now set for our players to show off their skill, speed and passion for those in the stadia, and to those watching at home.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast